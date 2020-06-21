All apartments in Summit
64 PARK AVE

64 Park Avenue · (201) 390-0637
Location

64 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit. With three levels of nished space, this home has plenty of space for you to relax and entertain! First floor with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, slider out to patio, Updated kitchen is open to the living with burning fire place and dining room also kitchen features granite countertops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, and high end stainless steel appliances, Laundry room with cabinet space and powder room. Second floor features 3 be and 2 full bathrooms, Finished Basement. Located in a top-rated school districtClose to shopping, NYC transportation, and access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 PARK AVE have any available units?
64 PARK AVE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 64 PARK AVE have?
Some of 64 PARK AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
64 PARK AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 64 PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 64 PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 64 PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 64 PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 PARK AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 64 PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 64 PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 64 PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 64 PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 PARK AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 PARK AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 PARK AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
