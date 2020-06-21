64 PARK AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit. With three levels of nished space, this home has plenty of space for you to relax and entertain! First floor with hardwood floors, recessed lighting, slider out to patio, Updated kitchen is open to the living with burning fire place and dining room also kitchen features granite countertops, tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, and high end stainless steel appliances, Laundry room with cabinet space and powder room. Second floor features 3 be and 2 full bathrooms, Finished Basement. Located in a top-rated school districtClose to shopping, NYC transportation, and access to major highways.