Summit, NJ
23 William Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:02 AM

23 William Street

23 William Street · (732) 910-4707
Location

23 William Street, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools, downtown Summit, and Overlook Hospital. Bright & airy 1/2 Duplex with hardwood floors and NEW; Bathroom, Windows, Back Deck, Freshly painted upstairs, updated second floor bath, new kitchen tile, all very clean. Access to unfinished attic and basement storage and Laundry. Unit has Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, landlord only responsible for Oven.Tenant pays fee of 1 month's rent, plus 1 1/2 month security deposit, one moth rental fee. Additional $25 background check fee. Tenant insurance required.Utilities are not included. Tennant pays gas electric and water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 William Street have any available units?
23 William Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 William Street have?
Some of 23 William Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 William Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 William Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 William Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 William Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 23 William Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 William Street does offer parking.
Does 23 William Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 William Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 William Street have a pool?
No, 23 William Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 William Street have accessible units?
No, 23 William Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 William Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 William Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 William Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 William Street does not have units with air conditioning.
