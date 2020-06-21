23 William Street

Amenities

Conveniently located to NYC train, schools, downtown Summit, and Overlook Hospital. Bright & airy 1/2 Duplex with hardwood floors and NEW; Bathroom, Windows, Back Deck, Freshly painted upstairs, updated second floor bath, new kitchen tile, all very clean. Access to unfinished attic and basement storage and Laundry. Unit has Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer, landlord only responsible for Oven.Tenant pays fee of 1 month's rent, plus 1 1/2 month security deposit, one moth rental fee. Additional $25 background check fee. Tenant insurance required.Utilities are not included. Tennant pays gas electric and water.