132 Springfield Ave

Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit. This modern home invites you in from the covered front porch into the foyer , living room and dining room with new hardwood floors and light-filled windows. The spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances offers ample cabinet space and pantry for storage. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Third level gives you endless options for an extra spacious 4th bedroom, office or den with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The full basement with half bath leaves many options for storage, rec room, or workout room. Private laundry. Parking for 1 car. Lawn and snow care included! Wired for high speed internet. This one checks all the boxes!