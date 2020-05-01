All apartments in Summit
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:34 PM

132 Springfield Ave

132 Springfield Ave · (908) 273-2991
Location

132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901
Summit

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit. This modern home invites you in from the covered front porch into the foyer , living room and dining room with new hardwood floors and light-filled windows. The spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances offers ample cabinet space and pantry for storage. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Third level gives you endless options for an extra spacious 4th bedroom, office or den with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. The full basement with half bath leaves many options for storage, rec room, or workout room. Private laundry. Parking for 1 car. Lawn and snow care included! Wired for high speed internet. This one checks all the boxes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Springfield Ave have any available units?
132 Springfield Ave has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Springfield Ave have?
Some of 132 Springfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Springfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
132 Springfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Springfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 132 Springfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summit.
Does 132 Springfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 132 Springfield Ave does offer parking.
Does 132 Springfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Springfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Springfield Ave have a pool?
No, 132 Springfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 132 Springfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 132 Springfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Springfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Springfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Springfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Springfield Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
