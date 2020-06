214 Monmouth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

HISTORICAL SOCIETY AWARD WINNER SPRING LAKE HOME WHICH HONORS THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF THIS 19TH CENTURY HOME WITH ALL OF THE TODAY'S MODERN NECESSITIES.THIS HOME SERVED FOR OVER 100 YEARS AS ''THE VICTORIA HOUSE'',ONE OF THE OLDEST MOST PRESTIGIOUS INNS IN SPRING LAKE.THIS 9 BEDROOM,6 FULL AND 4 HALF BATH HISTORIC GORGEOUS SPRING LAKE HOME WITH NEW BUILT IN POOL,COMES WITH A BEACH LOCKER AND 4 BEACH BADGES IS AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL FOR 2 WEEK MINIMUM OR FOR THE MONTH. SEPTEMBER $25,000.BY THE MONTH AT $15,000 A MONTH FROM OCTOBER ON.IT IS PERFECT FOR A LARGE FAMILY. IN CLOSE DISTANCE TO THE BEACH,TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. HAS A LARGE BACK YARD WITH JACUZZI. WONDERFUL FOR THE HOLIDAYS POOL IS GOING IN NOW