707 5th Avenue

SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL near Spring Lake Beach. Rental includes two (2) Spring Lake Seasonal beach badges w/ salt water pool access! This charming cottage offers a nice sized living room, eat-in kitchen, compact bathroom and bedroom w/ queen sized bed & large closet. Home is comfortably furnished for summer and comes equipped with window a/c units, gas stove & full sized refrigerator. Home is located approximately 5 blocks to the beach & very close to the train station. There is a cute, compact back yard area that is shared with landlord. Tenant has shared use of garage for beach gear/bikes. Rate is $1200/week with two (2) week minimum (as required by Borough of Spring Lake). Parking is available on street, one block away at Sussex Ave & Railroad Ave. Small pet considered. No smoking.