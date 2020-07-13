All apartments in Spring Lake
707 5th Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:10 AM

707 5th Avenue

707 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

707 5th Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL near Spring Lake Beach. Rental includes two (2) Spring Lake Seasonal beach badges w/ salt water pool access! This charming cottage offers a nice sized living room, eat-in kitchen, compact bathroom and bedroom w/ queen sized bed & large closet. Home is comfortably furnished for summer and comes equipped with window a/c units, gas stove & full sized refrigerator. Home is located approximately 5 blocks to the beach & very close to the train station. There is a cute, compact back yard area that is shared with landlord. Tenant has shared use of garage for beach gear/bikes. Rate is $1200/week with two (2) week minimum (as required by Borough of Spring Lake). Parking is available on street, one block away at Sussex Ave & Railroad Ave. Small pet considered. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 5th Avenue have any available units?
707 5th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Lake, NJ.
What amenities does 707 5th Avenue have?
Some of 707 5th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
707 5th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 5th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 707 5th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 707 5th Avenue offers parking.
Does 707 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 5th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 707 5th Avenue has a pool.
Does 707 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 707 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 707 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 707 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
