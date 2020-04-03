All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:14 PM

422 Worthington Avenue

422 Worthington Avenue · (732) 614-9010
Location

422 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
SUMMER 2020- AVAILABLE Winter rental 2k a mo plus utilities. Summer rate 2020 $4,000 weekly plus utilities. 2 week minimum preferable $8,000. Weekly 5k. Spring Lake New Jersey walking distance from the North End beach and pool. Sleeps 10. Central AC. Parking for 5 cars. Monthly 15k. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath shore Victorian is the perfect summer rental. Relax on the furnished wrap around porch enjoying the ocean breezes.Head to the back yard and enjoy grilling on the back deck. Plus gas,electric,water and sewer.Plus cleaning fee. $175Beach and pool badges included for 5 people. Bikes included.NO SMOKING! NO PETS PLEASE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Worthington Avenue have any available units?
422 Worthington Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 422 Worthington Avenue have?
Some of 422 Worthington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 Worthington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
422 Worthington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Worthington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 422 Worthington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 422 Worthington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 422 Worthington Avenue does offer parking.
Does 422 Worthington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 Worthington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Worthington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 422 Worthington Avenue has a pool.
Does 422 Worthington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 422 Worthington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Worthington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 422 Worthington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Worthington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 Worthington Avenue has units with air conditioning.
