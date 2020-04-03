422 Worthington Avenue

Amenities

SUMMER 2020- AVAILABLE Winter rental 2k a mo plus utilities. Summer rate 2020 $4,000 weekly plus utilities. 2 week minimum preferable $8,000. Weekly 5k. Spring Lake New Jersey walking distance from the North End beach and pool. Sleeps 10. Central AC. Parking for 5 cars. Monthly 15k. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath shore Victorian is the perfect summer rental. Relax on the furnished wrap around porch enjoying the ocean breezes.Head to the back yard and enjoy grilling on the back deck. Plus gas,electric,water and sewer.Plus cleaning fee. $175Beach and pool badges included for 5 people. Bikes included.NO SMOKING! NO PETS PLEASE!