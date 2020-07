Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill new construction

Brand New Construction with designer high end finishes ready for July 1st!! 6 Bedroom, 5 Bath custom built home just over four blocks to wonderful Spring Lake beaches. Enjoy the lake views from the Master Bedroom deck in pure luxury. Designer finishes with imported tile in all 5 full bathrooms. Chefs kitchen with Wolf Stove and all the amenities you could wish for to entertain your guests. Paver patio with gas line Weber grill and seating for 12 complete this fabulous beach retreat. 6 beach badges and 6 beach cruisers also included with this property.