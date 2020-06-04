400 Jersey Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home. Plan out your vacation days sipping coffee on the porch and end your day dining under the stars on the patio. Sleeps 5 and fully equipped including 4 Spring Lake beach badges. Book your vacation spot now. Weekly rates July 4th to July 11th. Sept 5th to Sept 12th $4500 wk, Sept 12th to Oct 3rd 3500 a week, Oct 3rd - Oct 31 2000 wk Owner prefers 2 week minimum, check in at 4 PM, check out at 10 AM