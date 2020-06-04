All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:02 PM

400 Jersey Avenue

400 Jersey Avenue · (732) 859-7808
Location

400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home. Plan out your vacation days sipping coffee on the porch and end your day dining under the stars on the patio. Sleeps 5 and fully equipped including 4 Spring Lake beach badges. Book your vacation spot now. Weekly rates July 4th to July 11th. Sept 5th to Sept 12th $4500 wk, Sept 12th to Oct 3rd 3500 a week, Oct 3rd - Oct 31 2000 wk Owner prefers 2 week minimum, check in at 4 PM, check out at 10 AM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Jersey Avenue have any available units?
400 Jersey Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 400 Jersey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 Jersey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Jersey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 Jersey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 400 Jersey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 400 Jersey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 400 Jersey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Jersey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Jersey Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 Jersey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 Jersey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 Jersey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Jersey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Jersey Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 Jersey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 Jersey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
