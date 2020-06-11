All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

315 Worthington Avenue

315 Worthington Avenue · (917) 821-2514
Location

315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths. Main floor bedroom, 4 of 6 bedrooms with full bath. Wolf appliances, office and outdoor kitchen. Full basement with bar, family area and gym. Linens and towels provided, its move in ready for your vacation. No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping (No exceptions). Use of 2 adult bikes, 1 paddle board, 1 surf board, 4 beach badges and beach locker with chairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Worthington Avenue have any available units?
315 Worthington Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Worthington Avenue have?
Some of 315 Worthington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Worthington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Worthington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Worthington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 Worthington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 315 Worthington Avenue offer parking?
No, 315 Worthington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 315 Worthington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Worthington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Worthington Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 Worthington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 Worthington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Worthington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Worthington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Worthington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Worthington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Worthington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
