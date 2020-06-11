315 Worthington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym

SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths. Main floor bedroom, 4 of 6 bedrooms with full bath. Wolf appliances, office and outdoor kitchen. Full basement with bar, family area and gym. Linens and towels provided, its move in ready for your vacation. No Pets, No Smoking, No Vaping (No exceptions). Use of 2 adult bikes, 1 paddle board, 1 surf board, 4 beach badges and beach locker with chairs.