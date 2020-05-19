All apartments in Spring Lake
Spring Lake, NJ
315 Tuttle Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

315 Tuttle Avenue

315 Tuttle Avenue · (917) 576-2191
Location

315 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
Location, location, location! This immaculate summer rental is back on for 2020 vacation. Just three blocks to the North End beach, and minutes to town. You can't beat this central location to everything Spring Lake has to offer for a wonderful vacation. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and newly updated kitchen leads to an open family room and year round sun room. Enjoy your morning coffee on the back deck, screened in porch or gazebo. House is available for two weeks (8/9 - 8/29) 2 beach badges, linens and towels included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Tuttle Avenue have any available units?
315 Tuttle Avenue has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 315 Tuttle Avenue have?
Some of 315 Tuttle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Tuttle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 Tuttle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Tuttle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 Tuttle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 315 Tuttle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 Tuttle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 315 Tuttle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Tuttle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Tuttle Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 Tuttle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 Tuttle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 Tuttle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Tuttle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Tuttle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Tuttle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Tuttle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
