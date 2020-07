Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout. .July and August $7500.00 per wee -2 week minimum Beach Chairs and Bikes included - No Smoking and No pets Gas Paid By: Tenant Water Paid By: Owner Grounds Maintained By: Landlord