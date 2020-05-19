2107 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Book SUMMER 2020 at this one of kind, classic coastal 6 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, with huge wrap around porch for dining and lounging. Home features outdoor kitchen, grill, fire pit, smoker and refrigerator on a new blue stone patio in a private, oversized backyard perfect for summer gatherings. 2 sets of washer/dryer, flat screen tvs, Sonos inside and outside speakers, 3 single beds with 1 trundle, 3 queens and 1 king. Available for full month of July, $60,000. Will consider two week minimum at $30,000. Cleaning fee of $300 at exit and weekly cleaning - $160 arranged by Owner. Utilities included, 5 pool/beach tags and 2 bikes. Driveway can fit up to 5 cars. PETS will be considered.