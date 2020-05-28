208 Jersey Avenue

Amenities

This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance. Lovely wrap-around porch with awnings and plenty of seating for relaxed conversation or quiet contemplation. Amazing yard with sports court, heated pool, hot tub, outdoor shower, deck and garage game room. Just added is a new pool cabana with sitting room, kitchenette and full bath. Huge open kitchen/great room with spacious center island. Perfect rental for extended family/company retreat. Available 7/1/20 for two consecutive weeks at $10K/week.