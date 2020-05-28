All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:45 AM

208 Jersey Avenue

208 Jersey Avenue · (732) 449-3322
Location

208 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

8 Bed · 10 Bath

Amenities

hot tub
This gracious and updated turn of the century home, perfectly situated in the heart of Spring Lake close to town and 2 blocks to the beach, features 8 BR's, all with private baths. Two master suites, including one on 1st floor with private entrance. Lovely wrap-around porch with awnings and plenty of seating for relaxed conversation or quiet contemplation. Amazing yard with sports court, heated pool, hot tub, outdoor shower, deck and garage game room. Just added is a new pool cabana with sitting room, kitchenette and full bath. Huge open kitchen/great room with spacious center island. Perfect rental for extended family/company retreat. Available 7/1/20 for two consecutive weeks at $10K/week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Jersey Avenue have any available units?
208 Jersey Avenue has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 208 Jersey Avenue have?
Some of 208 Jersey Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Jersey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
208 Jersey Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Jersey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 208 Jersey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 208 Jersey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 208 Jersey Avenue does offer parking.
Does 208 Jersey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 Jersey Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Jersey Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 208 Jersey Avenue has a pool.
Does 208 Jersey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 208 Jersey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Jersey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Jersey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Jersey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Jersey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
