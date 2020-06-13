2011 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The Summer isn't over when you still have September at the ocean and there is not better home to tuck away at '' A perfect beach get away , that is what everyone says the moment they step inside this Spring Lake gem. When your day begins with an oceanfront sunrise and ends listening to the gentle sounds of waves coming ashore then you are having the most perfect day.. This is ''The Best Of The Beach'' with its casual beach vibe, cool ocean breezes and a view that is its star attraction. Overlooking Spring Lake's North End, with it's sugary sand and crystal blue waters, the enclosed wrap around front porch will be ''The Spot'' for endless cups of coffee, an afternoon siesta and dinners al fresco. Four generous sized bedrooms will allow for guests and family to share in the fun.