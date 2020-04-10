All apartments in Spring Lake
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:34 AM

2007 Ocean Avenue

2007 Ocean Ave · (732) 859-7808
Location

2007 Ocean Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$42,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Summer Rental! Oceanfront Spring Lake ! This spacious home offers 3 stories of oceanfront views. Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & the North End Pavilion, this turnkey house is the perfect spot for the summer. With 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths, and plenty of interior space, there is room for everyone. Enjoy ocean breezes from the front porch and entertain/BBQ and relax on the rear paved patio and large backyard. Available at $4,000 a week for 5/1-5/18, $6,000 per week for 5/18-6/30, July & August $42,000 per month. Rented for Aug. 1-Aug 22nd. 2 week rental minimum. Rental includes a Spring Lake North End Locker & 5 Beach/Pool badges. No pets or smokers please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
2007 Ocean Avenue has a unit available for $42,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2007 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 2007 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Lake.
Does 2007 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2007 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2007 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2007 Ocean Avenue has a pool.
Does 2007 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2007 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2007 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
