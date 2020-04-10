2007 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Summer Rental! Oceanfront Spring Lake ! This spacious home offers 3 stories of oceanfront views. Overlooking the beautiful Spring Lake beach & the North End Pavilion, this turnkey house is the perfect spot for the summer. With 5 bedrooms & 3 1/2 baths, and plenty of interior space, there is room for everyone. Enjoy ocean breezes from the front porch and entertain/BBQ and relax on the rear paved patio and large backyard. Available at $4,000 a week for 5/1-5/18, $6,000 per week for 5/18-6/30, July & August $42,000 per month. Rented for Aug. 1-Aug 22nd. 2 week rental minimum. Rental includes a Spring Lake North End Locker & 5 Beach/Pool badges. No pets or smokers please.