Amenities

garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SUMMER RENTAL!! This fabulous rental is just 4 houses to the pristine Spring Lake beach and offers both ocean and lake views. Features include an over-sized living rm, dining rm + kitchen & family rm; 3 bdrms: bdrm 1-king; bdrm 2-queen; bdrm 3-3 twins. Added to this there is a large yard with outdoors shower & gas grill. Available only for July 2, 2020 through July 9,, 2020 for $10,000 per week. Can either do July 4-11 or July 11-18 or full two weeks.