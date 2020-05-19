111 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

This exquisite custom-built home is just one block to the beach, South End Pavilion & lake and is available for a one-week rental June 27-July 4 (can extend rental through July 6 at prorated rate) or available Aug 22-29. Features include 3 floors of magnificent living, 6 large bedrooms (3 with private balconies with partial ocean views), 4.5 baths, stunning kitchen, spectacular open floor plan with meticulous molding throughout, wonderful front porch, outdoor kitchen & shower, 3-zone ac/heat, fully pre-wired w 9 sets of speakers & so much more! 5 beach/pool badges included. Sorry, no pets!