Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

111 Atlantic Avenue

111 Atlantic Avenue · (732) 241-2815
Location

111 Atlantic Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Spring Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

This exquisite custom-built home is just one block to the beach, South End Pavilion & lake and is available for a one-week rental June 27-July 4 (can extend rental through July 6 at prorated rate) or available Aug 22-29. Features include 3 floors of magnificent living, 6 large bedrooms (3 with private balconies with partial ocean views), 4.5 baths, stunning kitchen, spectacular open floor plan with meticulous molding throughout, wonderful front porch, outdoor kitchen & shower, 3-zone ac/heat, fully pre-wired w 9 sets of speakers & so much more! 5 beach/pool badges included. Sorry, no pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

