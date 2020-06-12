/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:37 AM
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
814 Shore Road
814 Shore Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8. $7,000 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches. Quiet street.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
556 Ocean Road
556 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! So Close to the Beach! Huge yard makes it easy to have guests and still keep a healthy social distance. Fully renovated, first floor 3 bedroom home w/large yard just 5 blocks to beach; a few houses from Spring Lake.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Central Avenue
560 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
Monthly Rental 7/3-8/3 or 8/7-9/7 (Labor Day Weekend)Looking for a home to hang your sun visor in this July and August? Located less than a mile to the Spring Lake beach, this charming home is a clean 3 bedroom 1 bathroom.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Monmouth Avenue
613 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2020 SUMMER RATES 3k a week plus utilities. FULLY RENTED SORRY! Rented Aug 15-29th 6/27-8/15/20 also rented.FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. .NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ENDS APRIL 30,2021 3k mo 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
564 Monmouth Avenue
564 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
Annual Spring Lake Heights rental only a short distance to the Spring Lake Heights School, beautiful Spring Lake beach and lovely town of Spring Lake.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake Heights
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
417 Boston Boulevard
417 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
Summer rental--this rental can start as early as June 26/$7,000. per week/ $7,500. per holiday weeks (July 4 and Labor Day)/ July and August available monthly at $29,000.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
316 Washington Boulevard
316 Washington Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
Summer in Sea Girt. This home is new to the rental market. Offering 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths you will have plenty of room to relax and enjoy your summer vacation.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
608 Beacon Boulevard
608 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
Weekly summer rental available 7/25 to 8/1 for $5,000. Rental includes all utilities and the use of 5 beach badges. Custom built colonial is only 5 blocks from the beach & boardwalk.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
7 Philadelphia Boulevard
7 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
AVAILABLBE FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST--BEST BEACH BLOCK!! QUIET DEAD-END STREET, DIRECT BEACH/BOARDWALK ACCESS, 2 HOUSES FROM BEACH. 3-LEVELS OF LIVING, FAMILY ROOM/KITCHEN OPEN TO REAR DECK/FOR OUTSIDE DINING, BBQ'G.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
Great Spring Lake Rental - Mint Condition with lovely open floor plan with great flow for entertaining - Renovated with Hardwood Flooring throughout - Outdoor porch room - Beautifully decorated and appointed - Contemporary - Close proximity to
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
107 New York Boulevard
107 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
Available 8/2 to 9/8 for $18,500 or 8/2-8/31 for $16,000 or $4,250/week (TWO WEEK MINIMUM). Rent includes all utilities and 5 beach badges. 1 block to pristine beaches and boardwalk! This 4 bedroom 2.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
633 Beacon Boulevard
633 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Make summer memories with the family that will last a lifetime in this cozy and charming coastal cottage.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
406 Trenton Boulevard
406 Trenton Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
WINTER RENTAL ONLY at $2,200 per month starting on or around September 15th, 2020. Not available as an annual rental. This centrally located charming 4BR/ 2.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
8 Baltimore Boulevard
8 Baltimore Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
Great opportunity to spend time at Sea Shore in some of the best months. This home affords an open floor plan , generous sized rooms and direct access to the fabulous Sea Girt beaches.Available Sept 15 to May 15 2021.
Belmar
1 Unit Available
408 16th Avenue
408 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
wonderful location to enjoy Belmar year round. Home has been totally renovated with new everything including central air,set back with yard in front for grilling and chilling. Driveway shared but plenty of room.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
415 Worthington Avenue
415 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL IN SPRING LAKE Available August 15 $8,000 a week - Sept 12- Two weeks minimum or month.A wonderful location in Spring Lake. Just a short walk to the beach and Third Avenue for shopping and local restaurants.
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
105 The Terrace
105 The Terrace, Sea Girt, NJ
Wonderful Waterfront WEEKLY Rental avail 6/1 to 6/27 for $8K/week and 8/3 onward for $9,900/Week. Less than 100 yards to the beach.
