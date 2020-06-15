66 Linden Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, completely renovated to the studs in 2015. We designed and added all the comforts you need to relax in style. Gas fireplace, newer kitchen with SS appliances, granite counter tops and custom cabinetry, 3 new baths w/ granite, tile floors and custom cabinetry. Also included - Gas BBQ, towels, linens, outdoor furniture, kitchenware, use of garage. 1 King bdrm and one room w/ 2 twin beds plus a queen P/O in LR. Back round check and sec deposit reqd. Winter rental available @ 1,900.00 per mo. starting Oct 1st, 2020 thru May 15, 2021. NO PETS Owner is NJ Lic Realtor