Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated microwave range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated and lovely 3 bedroom upper level apartment offers a spacious living room and open kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and microwave. All rooms are spacious. Apartment is situated above a medical billing office. No pets, non smokers inside or out. On street parking. NAR Lease application and credit form attached. Good credit and provable income a must.