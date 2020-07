Amenities

Beacon Crest colonial with hardwood floors on first level, updated kitchen, spacious office. Second floor features spacious master suite w/ sitting area, huge walk-in closet, updated bath First floor office can serve as 5th bedroom. Beautiful wooded views from the expansive deck. Plentiful storage in the basement level. Great neighborhood, Mt. Prospect Elementary School. Enjoy the Hills community pools, playgrounds, tennis courts, walking paths and more! NJ National Golf Course nearby.