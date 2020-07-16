1100 New Jersey 28

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt. when for the same price you can get your own private house! Brand new stove, over the range microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The kitchen also boasts new espresso cabinets, white quartz countertops, and a beautiful blue tile backsplash. The house also has an enclosed front porch with a view of the large oak tree out front.



Shoprite, gyms, restaurants, nightlife, and Starbucks are all less than a mile away. The North Branch Train Station is a 2 min. drive or a 10 min. walk away. This house is also perfect if you're an RVCC student, as the college is only a half mile away. Shopping at the Circle and vibrant Somerville and all it has to offer is also only 10 min. away.



Security is 1 months rent.

Pets are welcome on a case by case basis and there will be a nominal fee for them.

All utilities except trash are paid by the tenant.

Background checks will be done. Interested parties must submit an application to be considered.