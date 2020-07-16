All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 1100 New Jersey 28.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
1100 New Jersey 28
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1100 New Jersey 28

1100 Easton Turnpike · (908) 304-4697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1100 Easton Turnpike, Somerset County, NJ 08876

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Here's your chance to live in a charming fully-renovated cottage-like house in historic North Branch (on the border of Somerville & Branchburg). Why live in a tiny apt. when for the same price you can get your own private house! Brand new stove, over the range microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The kitchen also boasts new espresso cabinets, white quartz countertops, and a beautiful blue tile backsplash. The house also has an enclosed front porch with a view of the large oak tree out front.

Shoprite, gyms, restaurants, nightlife, and Starbucks are all less than a mile away. The North Branch Train Station is a 2 min. drive or a 10 min. walk away. This house is also perfect if you're an RVCC student, as the college is only a half mile away. Shopping at the Circle and vibrant Somerville and all it has to offer is also only 10 min. away.

Security is 1 months rent.
Pets are welcome on a case by case basis and there will be a nominal fee for them.
All utilities except trash are paid by the tenant.
Background checks will be done. Interested parties must submit an application to be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 New Jersey 28 have any available units?
1100 New Jersey 28 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 New Jersey 28 have?
Some of 1100 New Jersey 28's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 New Jersey 28 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 New Jersey 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 New Jersey 28 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 New Jersey 28 is pet friendly.
Does 1100 New Jersey 28 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 New Jersey 28 offers parking.
Does 1100 New Jersey 28 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 New Jersey 28 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 New Jersey 28 have a pool?
No, 1100 New Jersey 28 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 New Jersey 28 have accessible units?
No, 1100 New Jersey 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 New Jersey 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 New Jersey 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 New Jersey 28 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 New Jersey 28 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1100 New Jersey 28?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity