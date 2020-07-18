1208 Harbour Cv S

Amenities

RESERVE THIS YEARLY RENTAL TODAY! Panoramic bay views from this upscale, 3 BR, 2 full bath two story unit at Harbour Cove. The unit is beautifully finished with hardwood floors, an upgraded kitchen, and open floor plan on the first floor with wall to wall windows overlooking the marina & Bay. Upstairs you’ll enjoy the master bedroom with luxury shower, wall to wall carpet, and unobstructed views of the bay from inside and out. Enjoy sunsets each and every night from one of your two private balconies. And if that isn’t reason enough to rent this gorgeous unit, the complex has an enormous pool with spacious deck and lounge chairs for your enjoyment. Blocks from Shore Memorial Hospital, restaurants, and nightlife this private condominium complex offers the best of both worlds of activities and privacy.