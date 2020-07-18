All apartments in Somers Point
1208 Harbour Cv S

1208 Harbour Cv S · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Harbour Cv S, Somers Point, NJ 08244
Historic Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
RESERVE THIS YEARLY RENTAL TODAY! Panoramic bay views from this upscale, 3 BR, 2 full bath two story unit at Harbour Cove. The unit is beautifully finished with hardwood floors, an upgraded kitchen, and open floor plan on the first floor with wall to wall windows overlooking the marina & Bay. Upstairs you’ll enjoy the master bedroom with luxury shower, wall to wall carpet, and unobstructed views of the bay from inside and out. Enjoy sunsets each and every night from one of your two private balconies. And if that isn’t reason enough to rent this gorgeous unit, the complex has an enormous pool with spacious deck and lounge chairs for your enjoyment. Blocks from Shore Memorial Hospital, restaurants, and nightlife this private condominium complex offers the best of both worlds of activities and privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Harbour Cv S have any available units?
1208 Harbour Cv S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somers Point, NJ.
What amenities does 1208 Harbour Cv S have?
Some of 1208 Harbour Cv S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Harbour Cv S currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Harbour Cv S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Harbour Cv S pet-friendly?
No, 1208 Harbour Cv S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somers Point.
Does 1208 Harbour Cv S offer parking?
No, 1208 Harbour Cv S does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Harbour Cv S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Harbour Cv S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Harbour Cv S have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Harbour Cv S has a pool.
Does 1208 Harbour Cv S have accessible units?
No, 1208 Harbour Cv S does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Harbour Cv S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Harbour Cv S has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Harbour Cv S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Harbour Cv S does not have units with air conditioning.
