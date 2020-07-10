/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:40 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Somers Point, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
16 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 12:41pm
Contact for Availability
Patcong
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Fairways
81 W Laurel Dr
81 West Laurel Drive, Somers Point, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1107 sqft
This is an adorable 3 BR, 1 BA Ranch home in the Fairways in Somers Point. Hardwood Floors through much of the home, Tile in Kitchen and Dining Room. 3rd bedroom currently used as TV room/Office.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Park
10 Broadway
10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement.
Results within 1 mile of Somers Point
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Gold Coast
203 East Drive
203 East Drive, Linwood, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2500 sqft
Completely renovated, upgraded and modernized to meet all educated buyer's requirements and check every single box! Bay block/East side neighborhood with Bay views! Granite kitchen, polished hardwood floors up and down, totally enclosed Florida room
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
18 Neptune Drive Dr
18 Neptune Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
2400 sqft
Waterfront townhouse with 50' Boat slip. $4,900/ Week rental. 4 Bedrooms include two Master en Suites, each with walk-in closets, large bathrooms with jacuzzi tub and private decks.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Broadmoor Dr
1 Broadmor Court, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Bring the family and friends! Large family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enormous fenced yard is perfect for the family. 4/5 huge bedrooms (5th bedroom could be used as a playroom). Master suite boasts a walk-in closet, bath, & dressing area.
Results within 5 miles of Somers Point
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2736 Bay Ave
2736 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
832 sqft
Available Yearly/Summer Seasonal: Yearly $1,500 monthly. Summer Seasonal: $16,000. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor furnished rental proeprty. Wide open view across from bird sanctuary.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
862 Asbury Avenue
862 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
This third-floor apartment is nestled in the heart of downtown Ocean City, 4 blocks from 9th street beach, and the boardwalk. This large 2200 sq foot apartment is new construction, boasting modern finishes, cathedral ceilings, and private elevator.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
2918 Longport Dr
2918 Longport Drive, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL! THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS BY BOTH THE BEACH & THE BAY! Completely renovated beauty with four bedrooms, three full baths and two large porches to enjoy the bay breezes from! Spacious open layout living room leads into a dining area with
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
8102 Marshall Ave
8102 Marshall Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
Magnificent SEPTEMBER rental! Step inside to this beautifully decorated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with hardwood floors throughout and tons of upgrades! Bright & airy living room leads to dining room that makes entertaining a breeze! GORGEOUS NEW
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
15 Madaket Ct
15 Madaket Court, Ocean City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Ocean City Yearly Rental, Unfurnished. Two bedroom 2nd floor, two full bathroom condo. Brand new Central Air/Heat. Includes Washer, Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ceiling Fan, Pool, Jacuzzi. New kitchen floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
131 N Yarmouth Ave
131 North Yarmouth Avenue, Longport, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home close to the beach and the bay! Spacious open layout with newer kitchen & baths and beautiful hardwood floors. Relax on the cozy front porch with Retractable awning.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
120 S Jefferson Ave
120 South Jefferson Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Jefferson Beach.Direct Oceanfront A rare opportunity to rent this summer. Fantastic 3 bedroom ocean front condominium right on the beach! Wonderful wraparound deck Immaculate pristine condition.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
3 E Gilmar Cir
3 East Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
GREAT SUMMER RENTAL AVAILABLE AUG 1ST THRU SEPT 7TH!! This three bedroom rancher features two remodeled bathrooms, large living room with wood burning fireplace, eat-in kitchen and dining room! Laundry room w/ washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
2710 Sunset Ave
2710 Sunset Avenue, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$21,000
Welcome to this desirable two-story 4 bedroom 3 bath home, plus additional sleeping for 4 in the more than spacious great room. Conveniently just 2 blocks to the beach and short walk to Ozzie's and Catch.
