730 MAIN ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Second floor unit with a deck off the dining area. Very, very large rooms and a very open space. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant must maintain PSEG service contract on a/c-heat