Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Singac
Find more places like 730 MAIN ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Singac, NJ
/
730 MAIN ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
730 MAIN ST
730 Main St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Singac
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
730 Main St, Singac, NJ 07424
Singac
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor unit with a deck off the dining area. Very, very large rooms and a very open space. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant must maintain PSEG service contract on a/c-heat
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 730 MAIN ST have any available units?
730 MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Singac, NJ
.
What amenities does 730 MAIN ST have?
Some of 730 MAIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 730 MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
730 MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 730 MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Singac
.
Does 730 MAIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST does offer parking.
Does 730 MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 730 MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 730 MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 730 MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 730 MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23
Singac, NJ 07470
Similar Pages
Singac 1 Bedrooms
Singac 2 Bedrooms
Singac Accessible Apartments
Singac Apartments with Balcony
Singac Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Riverdale, NJ
Sloatsburg, NY
Guttenberg, NJ
Cliffside Park, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ
Hawthorne, NJ
Garwood, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Woodland Park, NJ
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Wallington, NJ
Totowa, NJ
Garfield, NJ
Palisades Park, NJ
Suffern, NY
Pearl River, NY
Airmont, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College