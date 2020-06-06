All apartments in Singac
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

730 MAIN ST

730 Main St · No Longer Available
Location

730 Main St, Singac, NJ 07424
Singac

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor unit with a deck off the dining area. Very, very large rooms and a very open space. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant must maintain PSEG service contract on a/c-heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 MAIN ST have any available units?
730 MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Singac, NJ.
What amenities does 730 MAIN ST have?
Some of 730 MAIN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
730 MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 730 MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Singac.
Does 730 MAIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST does offer parking.
Does 730 MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 730 MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 730 MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 730 MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 730 MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 MAIN ST has units with air conditioning.
