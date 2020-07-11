/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM
104 Apartments for rent in Singac, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
34 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Singac
37 VERANDA AVE
37 Veranda Avenue, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
Immaculate private home with fenced yard, large screened in porch in back of house, 2 car garage, 2 bdr , full basement with washer/dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Landlord will maintain the landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Singac
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Singac
50-54 W LINDSLEY RD
50-54 Lindsley Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location, space, & storage! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath condo with central air, a walk-in closet & 2 car garage. Enjoy taking a work break on the balcony or catch the bus to NYC. Close to all major highways & Willowbrook. Realtor fee paid by tenant.
Results within 5 miles of Singac
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
Maple Valley
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Richfield
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
4 CENTRAL AVE
4 Central Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Newly constructed 2-3 br condo at The Brownstones of Caldwell. Open floorplan with breakfast bar in kitchen, living/dining combo, powder room and electric, heatolator fireplace.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
422 VALLEY RD
422 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1400 sqft
Upscale 7 rooms, 3 beds 1 bath, Large Sunny & Clean, beautiful modern kitchen & bath, additional enclosed 3 season private porch, Study for your Zoom meetings, Formal LR & DR, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
36 WHITFIELD ST
36 Whitfield Street, Caldwell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This must see, newly updated first floor apartment, is in the center of Caldwell and is steps away from Bloomfield Avenue. You will enjoy all the updates this apartment has to offer, as well as two personal spots, and private washer and dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
13 OAK TER
13 Oak Terrace, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFUL OVERSIZED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT! Nestled in one of West Orange's most desirable sections, this second floor apartment is sure to impress. Rooms are LARGE with tons of closet space.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Maple Valley
9 DE GRAW AVE
9 Degraw Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated in 2017.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
25 POST LN
25 Post Ln, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in residential area. Hardwood floors, Laundry room, dishwasher included. Large backyard - long driveway for parking. NO FLOOD! Landlord will pay first $200 a month of gas/electric/heating bill.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
12 MC MANUS CT
12 McManus Ct, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Move right in and make this your home. Sunny 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury townhouse in the FOREST CREEK development. The Great Room has cathedral ceilings, fireplace and large picture windows.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
575 Grove St Unit B-4
575 Grove St, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1488 sqft
Vaulted Entry, Private front door Patio, Open Floor Plan, Large Living Room, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Granite Countertop,Formal Dining, throughout Wood Floor, Wood burning Fire place. Conveniently close to NY Transportation and Major Hwy.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
Similar Pages
Singac 1 BedroomsSingac 2 BedroomsSingac 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSingac 3 BedroomsSingac Accessible Apartments
Singac Apartments with BalconySingac Apartments with GarageSingac Apartments with GymSingac Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSingac Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYGuttenberg, NJCliffside Park, NJPaterson, NJRoselle Park, NJ