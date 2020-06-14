/
1 bedroom apartments
84 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Singac, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Results within 1 mile of Singac
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Singac
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,320
752 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
9 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,965
937 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
559 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
97 Market Street 3
97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048 One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1 CLARIDGE DR 114
1 Claridge Drive, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1200 sqft
Beautifully updated spacious 1 BR, 1.5 BTH 1200 Sq Ft condo with gorgeous Large walk in closet and 3 additional closets.... Extra room can be used as a 2nd BR, Office, Den or DR.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
570 BLOOMFIELD AVE
570 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful studio apartment in the center of downtown Montclair. Featuring hardwood floors and access to laundry facilities in building. Heat and hot water included.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
75-77 FOREST ST
75-77 Forest Street, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
GREAT LOCATION !!! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN,
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 5-9
181 Long Hill Road, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
1200 sqft
DESIREABLE INWOOD DUPLEX. Living/Dining Rm. combination w/wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors, kitchen w/new appliances, bedroom, tiled bathroom. Lower level: newly carpeted Rec/Media Room, Half bath, laundry/ storage room.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
80 MIDLAND AVE
80 Midland Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Welcome to an all utilities included Montclair rental! Step onto the Brazilian Walnut front porch and enter the foyer of this absolutely charming colonial house filled with bright light.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
25 Upper Mountain Ave
25 Upper Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,999
Located on the corner of Upper Mountain and Claremont Avenues lies this 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment with plenty of storage, recently remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with two full-size
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
181 LONG HILL RD 10-8
181 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
INWOOD ONE BEDROOM RENTAL. Living/Dining Rm Combo, Eat-in-kitchen, Bedroom, Full bath. Rent includes heat, hot water, ckg gas. Tenant pays Electric ( lights & AC) Laundry facilities in building. New SS Appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
Forrest St Manor
14 Forest St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Newly renovated first-floor unit in a desirable pre-war building in the center of Montclair.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
470 Valley Road
470 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
856 sqft
quite small condominium complex in the best area of Montclair with any public transportation to NYC.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
51 ROSELAND AVE UNIT 3
51 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
850 sqft
Move right in to this super cute, spacious, updated 1st fl unit. 1br/1ba, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new windows, generous closet space plus extra storage. Excellent location!...
