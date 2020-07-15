/
3 bedroom apartments
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Singac, NJ
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Singac
596 MAIN ST
596 Main St, Singac, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
2500 sqft
Beautiful home with open concept living. Easy access to Route 23/46 & Route 80. Bus and train very close by. Large home with first floor MBR. Oversized garage, full unfin bsmt.
Results within 1 mile of Singac
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.
Results within 5 miles of Singac
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
82 CHRISTOPHER ST
82 Christopher Street, Essex County, NJ
Amazing opportunity to live in this stunning and newly renovated grand Victorian multi family. Close to all transportation, shops and farmers market.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26 PARK TER
26 Park Terrace, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
This beautiful, unique two story unit in West Caldwell boasts freshly refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous, private master bedroom and full master bath! Located at the end of a quiet dead-end street, this
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Albion
34 Fenner Ave first floor
34 Fenner Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unit first floor Available 08/01/20 three family house owner ocupied - Property Id: 304328 Great property located on Clifton, Residential area, Elementary school walking distance. Beutifull backyard to enjoy during summer and fall.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Essex Fells
31 WELSH RD
31 Welsh Road, Essex Fells, NJ
COMPLETELY UPDATED (2018), VERY DRAMATIC, GORGEOUS UPDATED EIK WITH CUSTOM CAB, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APP, QUARTZITE COUNTERS, CENTER ISLAND, SUBZERO REF, BEVERAGE CENT, WOLF SUBZERO STEAM OVEN, 2 FIRE PLACES ,FAMILY RM WITH FRENCH DOORS TO
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
422 VALLEY RD
422 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1400 sqft
Classic Chic 7 rooms, 3 beds! Happy, quiet place to live in a great part of Upper Montclair, fast to NYC train. Large, Bright beautiful.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
36 WHITFIELD ST
36 Whitfield Street, Caldwell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This must see, newly updated first floor apartment, is in the center of Caldwell and is steps away from Bloomfield Avenue. You will enjoy all the updates this apartment has to offer, as well as two personal spots, and private washer and dryer.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 POST LN
25 Post Ln, Passaic County, NJ
Nice 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home in residential area. Hardwood floors, Laundry room, dishwasher included. Large backyard - long driveway for parking. NO FLOOD! Landlord will pay first $200 a month of gas/electric/heating bill.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16 S MOUNTAIN AVE
16 South Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
First floor unit and finished basement, Large living room with hardwood floors, leads to a large kitchen plenty of cabinets space. Sliding doors leading to enclosed porch that leads to deck. 3 Bedrooms and 1 bath completes the first floor.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Richfield
231 STARMOND AVE
231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
137 LOWER NOTCH RD
137 Lower Notch Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
This spacious 3 bedroom offers great access to highways for easy commute. Hardwood floors throughout Laundry in unit Updated EIK and bathrooms. Finished basement with second full bath.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Village
76 WALMAN AVE
76 Walman Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Modern Large 1st Floor Apt-3 Bdrms all w/Hardwood Flooring, Living Rm, Dining Rm and Large Kitchen w/Stainless App have Tiled Flooring. Near Roadways. Please Wear Gloves and Mask During Showing.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Totowa
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Montclair Heights
125 WOODLAWN AVE
125 Woodlawn Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This well maintained Colonial is a commuters delight and boasts three spacious bedrooms as well as a new kitchen with Granite counter tops and two ovens! The Master has a large bathroom suite and the home has 2.5 bathes total.
