/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
155 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Singac, NJ
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,196
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Singac
1 Unit Available
730 MAIN ST
730 Main St, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Second floor unit with a deck off the dining area. Very, very large rooms and a very open space. Plenty of parking. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant must maintain PSEG service contract on a/c-heat
Results within 1 mile of Singac
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Singac
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
3 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
2 Units Available
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
638 sqft
With its Tudor style construction and magnificent weeping willow tree gracing the front yard, The Apartments at 188 Bellevue Avenue are a special place to call home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1545 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haledon
1 Unit Available
80 John Ryle Ave 2
80 John Ryle Avenue, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 bedroom rental - Property Id: 285303 Fully renovated 2 bedroom apartment, open concept with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recess lighting throughout, marble tile bathroom, spacious closets, mudroom space Apply
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Richfield
1 Unit Available
13 Pershing Rd 71
13 Pershing Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
NO BROKER FEE- LUXURY WATERFRONT - Property Id: 223431 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *LUXURY WATERFRONT PROPERTY* *STEPS AWAY FROM TO ALL NYC TRANSPORTATION* *WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS & SHOPPING* BBQ Grills Billiards
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Northside
1 Unit Available
68 N 7th St
68 North 7th Street, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
625 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment 3rd floor, renovated floors, bathtub, newly painted. Details for Showing Visit: https://PPIGroupLLC.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Upper Montclair
1 Unit Available
31 OAKWOOD AVE
31 Oakwood Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 3rd fl , 2 BR apt. LR, Kit, 2 BR, Ba, storage. Laundry in basement. Close to UM transportation, shops & restaurants
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Caldwell
1 Unit Available
27 FOREST AVE
27 Forest Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renovated 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment with a new renovated kitchen, bath & beautiful wood floors throughout the apt. Shared driveway leads to 2 designated parking spaces. Use of basement & patio. Tenant has use of washer, dryer, fridge and ac.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1 RYDAL PL
1 Rydal Place, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful 2 BR unit on second fl. Ultra bright and spacious, Formal DR, LR, Family Rm/Office/Den, Enclosed porch, Mod Kit, beautiful wood details, built-ins, beamed ceiling and ribbon wood floors. Crisp and immaculate.Garage parking, storage .
Similar Pages
Singac Apartments with BalconySingac Apartments with GarageSingac Apartments with GymSingac Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYGuttenberg, NJCliffside Park, NJPaterson, NJRoselle Park, NJ