Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom and 2.1 bath Colonial in desirable Glenwood section of Short Hills, walk distance to school and trains. The home offers open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, arched doorways. Eat-in kitchen, living room with fireplace, dinning room with sliders to deck. Master bedroom suite with updated bath, and 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom on the 2nd floor. The basement is finished. The home has new windows throughout, central AC and new furnace.