718 Morven Terrace

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Summer Rental for the month of July ~ Directly on the Beach! The front entry welcomes you to three spectacular floors of coastal living with walls of windows and multiple verandas showcasing the beauty of the Atlantic. The ground floor offers the perfect space for coming off the beach. A spacious 21x24 family room, two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, kitchenette and a dumb waiter for your convenience. The second floor is where you will find the main living are along with the master bedroom, master bath and powder room. Ten foot ceilings, balconies and abundant glass invites saltwater views from all directions. The third floor provides two bedrooms each with their own balconies, full bath and sitting area. The patio is nestled in the beach sand! Available for the month of July for $59,000