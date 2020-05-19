All apartments in Sea Girt
Find more places like 718 Morven Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sea Girt, NJ
/
718 Morven Terrace
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

718 Morven Terrace

718 Morven Terrace · (732) 449-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sea Girt
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

718 Morven Terrace, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$59,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Summer Rental for the month of July ~ Directly on the Beach! The front entry welcomes you to three spectacular floors of coastal living with walls of windows and multiple verandas showcasing the beauty of the Atlantic. The ground floor offers the perfect space for coming off the beach. A spacious 21x24 family room, two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, kitchenette and a dumb waiter for your convenience. The second floor is where you will find the main living are along with the master bedroom, master bath and powder room. Ten foot ceilings, balconies and abundant glass invites saltwater views from all directions. The third floor provides two bedrooms each with their own balconies, full bath and sitting area. The patio is nestled in the beach sand! Available for the month of July for $59,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 Morven Terrace have any available units?
718 Morven Terrace has a unit available for $59,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 718 Morven Terrace have?
Some of 718 Morven Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 718 Morven Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
718 Morven Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 Morven Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 718 Morven Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 718 Morven Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 718 Morven Terrace does offer parking.
Does 718 Morven Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 718 Morven Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 Morven Terrace have a pool?
No, 718 Morven Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 718 Morven Terrace have accessible units?
No, 718 Morven Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 718 Morven Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 718 Morven Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 718 Morven Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 Morven Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 718 Morven Terrace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sea Girt 2 BedroomsSea Girt Apartments with Parking
Sea Girt Apartments with Washer-DryerSea Girt Dog Friendly Apartments
Sea Girt Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity