Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

SUMMER RENTAL ON THE OCEAN ~ 2020 Two Week Summer Rental Available from Friday June 26th thru Friday July 10th. Enjoy the ultimate in ocean front living situated in Cornelius Park with spectacular views of the beach & ocean. This home offers four levels of casual beach living ~ five bedrooms, four full baths, one half bath and adjoining dining & living rooms. The backyard outdoor offers several outside dining areas overlooking the ocean with a separate walkway that leads you to the Sea Girt Boardwalk. A fabulous place to spend your summer vacation! No pets and no smokers.