508 Crescent Parkway

SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining. Enjoy the new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and hardwood floors. First floor master bedroom with attached full bathroom and a first floor laundry room as well as another bedroom and hallway full bathroom makes this a home run if stairs are not desired. Private, park like backyard is great for BBQs with the patio, table set and propane grill! Garage has beach chairs, boggy boards and bikes for tenant use. No Pets and No Smoking. Also available for the winter term for $2,500/mo.