Sea Girt, NJ
508 Crescent Parkway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

508 Crescent Parkway

508 Crescent Pkwy · (732) 221-5673
Location

508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining. Enjoy the new granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, center island and hardwood floors. First floor master bedroom with attached full bathroom and a first floor laundry room as well as another bedroom and hallway full bathroom makes this a home run if stairs are not desired. Private, park like backyard is great for BBQs with the patio, table set and propane grill! Garage has beach chairs, boggy boards and bikes for tenant use. No Pets and No Smoking. Also available for the winter term for $2,500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 Crescent Parkway have any available units?
508 Crescent Parkway has a unit available for $13,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 Crescent Parkway have?
Some of 508 Crescent Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Crescent Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
508 Crescent Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 Crescent Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 508 Crescent Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 508 Crescent Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 508 Crescent Parkway does offer parking.
Does 508 Crescent Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 Crescent Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 Crescent Parkway have a pool?
No, 508 Crescent Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 508 Crescent Parkway have accessible units?
No, 508 Crescent Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 508 Crescent Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 Crescent Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 Crescent Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 Crescent Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
