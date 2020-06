Amenities

HOUSE NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR RENT Charming Beach cottage available for the month of August 2020. Central location between the beach and town. Near Baltimore Park. Two first floor bedrooms and bath. Two second floor bedrooms and bath. Fabulous open front porch for dining and relaxing. Enjoy your summer vacation in Sea Girt. No pets. No smoking.