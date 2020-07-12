All apartments in Sea Girt
306 Philadelphia Boulevard

306 Philadelphia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

306 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges. Fantastic location is just 3 blocks to Sea Girt beach and boardwalk, and 2 blocks to Baltimore Park! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath house has an updated granite kitchen that opens to breakfast nook. New family room off of the Kitchen leads to a large patio. All hardwood floors and laundry room on second floor with a master bedroom and an attached full bathroom. Private backyard has a beautiful blue-stone patio with a table set, enclosed outdoor shower and propane grill. Rental sleeps 8 (3 Queen 2 twin beds).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

