306 Philadelphia Boulevard

Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges. Fantastic location is just 3 blocks to Sea Girt beach and boardwalk, and 2 blocks to Baltimore Park! This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath house has an updated granite kitchen that opens to breakfast nook. New family room off of the Kitchen leads to a large patio. All hardwood floors and laundry room on second floor with a master bedroom and an attached full bathroom. Private backyard has a beautiful blue-stone patio with a table set, enclosed outdoor shower and propane grill. Rental sleeps 8 (3 Queen 2 twin beds).