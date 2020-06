Amenities

FURNISHED RENTAL available 9/1/20 to 6/30/21 for $2,500/month. This updated and expanded cape is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the quaint beach town of Sea Girt for the school year. Wonderful, private backyard with large deck, dining set, grill and spacious lawn is waiting for you and your guests. First floor master bedroom suite allows for one level living. Walk to Sea Girt Elementary School, tennis courts, playground and the beach.