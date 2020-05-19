3 Beacon Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets. The wrap around front porch welcomes you to three levels of casual elegance with spectacular ocean views from almost every turn. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths open living room, kitchen and dining area. The outdoor living space is an Entertainers Dream. A heated in-ground saltwater pool, gas fireplace to relax on those cool summer nights, custom built in Lynx grill with seating for 4, outdoor shower, climate controlled cabana with AC/Heat, mini kitchen, sitting area, TV, & half bath. A detached one-car garage, beautiful gardens and mature trees offers a fabulous Vacation Retreat! No pets and no smokers. 4 Beach Badges included!