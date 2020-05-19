All apartments in Sea Girt
Find more places like 3 Beacon Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sea Girt, NJ
/
3 Beacon Boulevard
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

3 Beacon Boulevard

3 Beacon Boulevard · (732) 449-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sea Girt
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3 Beacon Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$57,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
SPECTACULAR AUGUST RENTAL AVAILABLE ~ Located a whisper away from the beach, boardwalk and concession stand on one of Sea Girts most lively streets. The wrap around front porch welcomes you to three levels of casual elegance with spectacular ocean views from almost every turn. 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths open living room, kitchen and dining area. The outdoor living space is an Entertainers Dream. A heated in-ground saltwater pool, gas fireplace to relax on those cool summer nights, custom built in Lynx grill with seating for 4, outdoor shower, climate controlled cabana with AC/Heat, mini kitchen, sitting area, TV, & half bath. A detached one-car garage, beautiful gardens and mature trees offers a fabulous Vacation Retreat! No pets and no smokers. 4 Beach Badges included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Beacon Boulevard have any available units?
3 Beacon Boulevard has a unit available for $57,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Beacon Boulevard have?
Some of 3 Beacon Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Beacon Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3 Beacon Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Beacon Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3 Beacon Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 3 Beacon Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3 Beacon Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3 Beacon Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Beacon Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Beacon Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3 Beacon Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3 Beacon Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3 Beacon Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Beacon Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Beacon Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Beacon Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 Beacon Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3 Beacon Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sea Girt 2 BedroomsSea Girt Apartments with Parking
Sea Girt Apartments with Washer-DryerSea Girt Dog Friendly Apartments
Sea Girt Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Plainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJOld Bridge, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity