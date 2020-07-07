108 Neptune Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath. This Neptune beauty is located just one block to the beach and offers three floors of living with ocean views from the upper balconies. The main level has an open floor plan offering a chefs kitchen, dining area, den and family room with a gas fireplace with sliders leading to the backyard! The second level has a master suite with his and her bathrooms along with a junior suite and laundry. The third level offers two bedrooms and a bath. September 9th thru Sept. 30th for $7,500 Also available for Oct, Nov & Dec for $3,500 per month.