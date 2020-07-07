All apartments in Sea Girt
Find more places like 108 Neptune Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sea Girt, NJ
/
108 Neptune Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:12 PM

108 Neptune Place

108 Neptune Place · (732) 449-5959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sea Girt
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Sea Girt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath. This Neptune beauty is located just one block to the beach and offers three floors of living with ocean views from the upper balconies. The main level has an open floor plan offering a chefs kitchen, dining area, den and family room with a gas fireplace with sliders leading to the backyard! The second level has a master suite with his and her bathrooms along with a junior suite and laundry. The third level offers two bedrooms and a bath. September 9th thru Sept. 30th for $7,500 Also available for Oct, Nov & Dec for $3,500 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Neptune Place have any available units?
108 Neptune Place has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Neptune Place have?
Some of 108 Neptune Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Neptune Place currently offering any rent specials?
108 Neptune Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Neptune Place pet-friendly?
No, 108 Neptune Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sea Girt.
Does 108 Neptune Place offer parking?
Yes, 108 Neptune Place offers parking.
Does 108 Neptune Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Neptune Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Neptune Place have a pool?
Yes, 108 Neptune Place has a pool.
Does 108 Neptune Place have accessible units?
No, 108 Neptune Place does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Neptune Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Neptune Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Neptune Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Neptune Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 108 Neptune Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sea Girt 2 BedroomsSea Girt 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sea Girt Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSea Girt Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Sea Girt Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJ
Long Branch, NJOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJAsbury Park, NJOakhurst, NJManasquan, NJKeansburg, NJPort Monmouth, NJWoodmere, NY
Franklin Park, NJRumson, NJSeaside Heights, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYCedarhurst, NYOcean Acres, NJOcean Grove, NJRahway, NJLittle Silver, NJWest Belmar, NJHewlett, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity