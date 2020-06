Amenities

Available 8/18 to 9/14 for $4,250/week (TWO WEEK MINIMUM). Rent includes all utilities and 5 beach badges. 1 block to pristine beaches and boardwalk! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home features family room, dining room and sunny breakfast nook and an enclosed bright front porch. New paver patio with gas grill and enclosed outdoor shower! Plenty of toys for the kids to play in the yard or take to the beach. Linens, beach chairs, umbrellas, boogie boards, bikes and toys are available for use.