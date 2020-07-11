/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:06 AM
188 Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
31 Center Street
31 Center Street, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1100 sqft
Available September, the best month of the year! Spend your mornings overlooking the Shrewsbury River and your evening watching incredible sunsets. ''The Crows Nest'' as it's called has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
610 Ocean Avenue
610 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,850
Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
244 Ocean Avenue
244 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Access to river and ocean. Washer/Dryer in basement. Great neighborhood and access to all Sea Bright has to offer. Pets negotiable.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
552 Ocean Avenue
552 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Winter Rental! Live at the beach in this Sea Bright gem of a home with amazing natural light and spectacular ocean views. Kitchen and baths have just been updated and the main level offers hardwood floors.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available September 1 $4000. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
6 Via Ripa
6 Via Ripa, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning ''Local Summer'' SEPTEMBER Rental available 9/7 (Also available for Winter Rental).Outstanding waterviews and just steps from the beach.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
596 Ocean Avenue
596 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great ANNUAL rental in North Sea Bright. Fabulous oceanfront home with 4 decks. Plenty of parking and private access to beach. Two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Bonus room on round floor for storage. Washer dryer. Available 9/1/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Waterman Avenue
27 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
WINTER RENTAL - FABULOUS opportunity in coveted Rumson location! Beautiful winter rental in desired location has an open, stylish floor plan--light, airy and filled with coastal charm! Fantastic Rumson neighborhood is close to Sea Bright bridge,
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Monmouth Beach
100 Seaview Avenue
100 Seaview Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You do not want to miss this annual rental located in one of the area's finest Riverfront Communities. Welcome to Breakwater Cove! This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor condo features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
52 Navesink Avenue
52 Navesink Avenue, Highlands, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Fantastic short term rental from March 2020 till September 2020!!! Location, location, location!! Minutes to Sandy hook beach and Sea Bright nightlife. Highlands offers many restaurants with a small town beach feel.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,959
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
61 Manor Drive
61 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Renovated and Just Beautiful! This lovely one bedroom, one bath 2nd floor unit is so pretty! Features: beautiful moldings, neutral colors, updated, large living room, adorable kitchen, cozy dining area with extended granite serving pass through from
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Cedar Avenue
31 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
823 sqft
Annual Rental available now! Right in the heart of West End! Well kept and updated two bedroom condo in a private tucked away development with assigned parking.
1 of 47
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Highlands
324 Shore Drive
324 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUNNY CREAM PUFF of a rental, painted in beach turquoise with bright white moldings, new carpeting, SECOND FLOOR one bedroom, one bath with balcony, big picture window, open LR, DR, and sliders to BALCONY AND with a GREAT water view! Move in
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
21 Washington Street
21 Washington Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent Red Bank Location!! Located on a great street with a rocking chair front porch. This renovated rental has three bedrooms, a living room with ample storage, an eat-in kitchen , a brand new large bathroom and a private washer/dryer .
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.
Similar Pages
Sea Bright 1 BedroomsSea Bright 2 BedroomsSea Bright 3 BedroomsSea Bright Apartments with BalconySea Bright Apartments with Garage
Sea Bright Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSea Bright Apartments with ParkingSea Bright Apartments with PoolSea Bright Apartments with Washer-Dryer