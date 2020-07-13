/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM
73 Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ with pool
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1201 Ocean Avenue
1201 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - WASHER AND DRYER In This Furnished Rental - Unit 58 - Beautifully Renovated Condo In Runaway Beach Complex. Available September 8, 2020 Until June 8, 2021.
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
314 Ocean Avenue
314 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
Enjoy your summer in historical Sea Bright between the Shrewsbury River and the beach, this beautiful waterfront home is graced with stunning sunrises each morning and sunsets in the evening.
1 of 41
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1566 Ocean Avenue
1566 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Luxurious living nestled along the widest part of the Shrewsbury River. The charm of the Jersey Shore meets modern convenience in the custom designed home in Sea Bright. Open floor plan, 7 decks with panoramic views and ever changing sunsets.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
135 Wharfside Drive
135 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1036 sqft
WINTER RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, open kitchen, hardwood floors. Balcony with water views. Complex is located on the Shrewsbury River and 1.5 blocks to the beach. Bike storage and laundry facilities. No pets or smokers.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
26 Park Road
26 Park Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Available August 1st- August 31st. Outstanding architectural detail and fine craftsmanship evident through-out. Solid energy efficient home built with Pella windows.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
1 River Lane
1 River Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
3897 sqft
Exceptional Summer Weekly Rental in AUGUST ONLY: A very unique opportunity to rent a brand new construction home offering the finest attention to details to enjoy your summer vacation.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
169 Wharfside Drive
169 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,667
Summer rental rate. First floor, fully furnished, SUMMER RENTAL available beginning of July to September 8th. Bum it at the beach 1.5 blocks away or go for a swim in the pool on site. This unit has a ton of storage and has been renovated.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL in the sought after Channel Club Towers! This 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo offers amazing views of Shrewsbury Harbor, Atlantic Ocean and beautiful beaches. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
12 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,314
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,106
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
7 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,029
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,964
1346 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
1 of 91
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
31 Oakes Road
31 Oakes Road, Rumson, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
SUMMER RENTAL! Beginning July 15, 20202 month minimum $40,000 per month.July 15, 2020 to September 15, 2020.Beautiful Waterfront, Fenced-In Pool. French Doors lead to a Lovely Patio for all your outdoor enjoyment. A short distance to Beach.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
530 Little Silver Point Road
530 Little Silver Point Road, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
7400 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY** For those who want an exceptional custom built waterfront home with dock & boat ramp in one of the most coveted locations! Situated on 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
25 Meadow Avenue
25 Meadow Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1440 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom rental at Sands Point North in Beautiful Monmouth Beach. This unit offers 2 bedroom ,2 1/2 baths, and water views from the balcony off master. Fully furnished and immaculate.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West End
432 Ocean Boulevard N
432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2258 sqft
Living at Diamond Beach is like living in a 5-star hotel.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Oceanport
92 Gooseneck Point Road
92 Gooseneck Point Road, Oceanport, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
4948 sqft
Enjoy the summer or the year in this fabulous custom home w/unobstructed views of the Shrewsbury River, amazing sunsets & cool salty breezes! 5 Bedrooms,3 full & 2 half baths, hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan w/expansive water views!
1 of 73
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Little Silver
86 Silverside Avenue
86 Silverside Avenue, Little Silver, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
5500 sqft
New-Yorkers... run don't walk... to escape in this wonderful summer monthly retreat. UNDER 10min to BEACHES! 10min to SeaStreak Ferry to NYC in 45min.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
787 Ocean Avenue
787 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR!! Absolutely gorgeous south east ocean views are yours in this beautiful Imperial House unit! Bright & sunny floor plan originally was a 2 bedroom unit that has been converted to a HUGE 1 bedroom master suite.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
19 Riverdale Avenue
19 Riverdale Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Plenty of room to roam in this four bedroom 3 full bath including outside shower: BEACH HOUSE! Be part of summer life at the Jersey Shore! It doesn't get better than this.
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
22 Cooper Avenue
22 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$35,000
1528 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy life at the Jersey shore for the summer. Escape to Beachfront North in Long Branch. Recently painted. Over 1500+ square feet of luxury. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has great ocean views from the third floor of 22 Cooper Avenue.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
West End
634 Westwood Avenue
634 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - 4 bd/3 full bath Split Level.5th room could be office or extra bedroom.Fully furnished and many updates.Master bedroom with bath.Large fenced in private property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
313 Yorke Avenue
313 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Winter Rental Only-Fully furnished doll house in walking distance to Monmouth University.Master bedroom with master bath and loads of closets.Partially finished basement.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Elberon
329 Yorke Avenue
329 Yorke Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY - Enjoy tthis charming 4 bd/2 bath cape with added office in basement.Master bedroom with bath.Fully furnished,eat in kitchen with sliders to the in ground pool.Fenced in private back yard.Central air and updated kitchen.
Similar Pages
Sea Bright 1 BedroomsSea Bright 2 BedroomsSea Bright 3 BedroomsSea Bright Apartments with BalconySea Bright Apartments with Garage
Sea Bright Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSea Bright Apartments with ParkingSea Bright Apartments with PoolSea Bright Apartments with Washer-Dryer