Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:28 PM

166 Apartments for rent in Sea Bright, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sea Bright renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available August 1. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
1060 Ocean Avenue
1060 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in just in time for summer, beautiful beach, great town! Come enjoy all that Sea Bright has to offer. Hardwood floors, laundry in unit and parking in rear of building. This is a 3rd floor walk-up.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
5 Island View Way
5 Island View Way, Sea Bright, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Executive style townhome with river views. Sleek dark wood floors compliment the white trim thru out. Eat in kitchen formal dining room, step down living room with fireplace offering a nice open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Bright

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
141 Wharfside Drive
141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
66 Waterman Avenue
66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2020 sqft
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River.
Results within 5 miles of Sea Bright
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
2 Units Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Meredith Court
15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
North Long Branch
1 Unit Available
469 Ocean Avenue N
469 Ocean Avenue North, Long Branch, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Amazing ocean front rental! Perfect for your family's summer vacation or year round living in the beautiful seashore community of Long Branch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
West End
1 Unit Available
58 Passey Gdns
58 Passey Gardens, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Summer Rental!!!!!! The Jersey Shore is alive and waiting for you!!! This ranch has 3 large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths!! Fully updated home in walking distance to the beach and Long Branch Boardwalk! Open floor plan with hardwood floors, recessed

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
West End
1 Unit Available
65 Cedar Avenue
65 Cedar Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1015 sqft
Fantastic location right in the heart of West End for a WINTER RENTAL only.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
West End
1 Unit Available
364 Westwood Avenue
364 Westwood Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1197 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL IN THE WESTWOOD VILLAGE! Come see this immaculate re- done 2 bedroom condo new bathroom ,new kitchen, shiny wood floors ! New Air conditioners ,plenty of closet space,Master bedroom has 2 large closets,new ceiling fan ,Tv.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Long Branch City
1 Unit Available
10 Whitman Terrace
10 Whitman Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
OCEAN FRONT COMMUNITY ANNUAL RENTAL!!! Come live in one of the hottest oceanfront areas in Monmouth County. Magnificent townhome with Hardwood Floors through-Out,Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen and much More...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
31 N Lake Drive
31 North Lake Drive, Long Branch, NJ
9 Bedrooms
$56,500
Summer Rental-Amazing views from the balcony of this beach house. Views of the lake and ocean are incredible. Gorgeous moldings and hard wood floors throughout. Great flow throughout the house.Huge private yard. Across the street from the beach.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
West End
1 Unit Available
525 Marvin Drive
525 Marvin Drive, Long Branch, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great ranch-3 bedroom 3 bath annual rental. Hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with large bedrooms. 2 car garage and a big basement. Nice private yard.Close to Monmouth University, shopping, Pier Village , houses of worship and beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sea Bright, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sea Bright renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

