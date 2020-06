Amenities

What could be better than spending your summer vacation overlooking the Shrewsbury River watching incredible sunsets? This amazing unit affectionately known as ''The Crows Nest'' has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. It has been lovingly renovated throughout with beautiful features like beadboard ceilings and French doors in the master that leads out to the deck where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Fully furnished with antiques makes this a cozy place to relax for the summer months. The unit has 3 tv's and includes 2 Sea Bright beach badges, 1 parking space on the property as well as on street parking with a permit from the town. Available June and August. Memorial Day and Labor Day weeks are negotiable for an additional fee. Utilities are paid by tenant in advance.