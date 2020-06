Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The perfect summer rental is here at 3 South Street. This newly rebuilt home completed in 2019 offers everything you want plus more in a summer rental. Located in town with beach across the street, restaurants, shopping,marinas all right here for you.This gorgeous home offers beautiful kitchen,2 large living areas,beautiful baths and 6 decks to enjoy river and ocean views. 2 car garage included. Full summer 28,000, if monthly 6,000 for June, 12,000 for July and 12,000 for August.