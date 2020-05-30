66 Waterman Avenue

Amenities

LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River. Open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and dining room connect to the kitchen. Large family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with brand new washer/dryer located on the first floor. Access from the family room and kitchen, to the deck make this an ideal home for entertaining guests. Enjoy a unique lifestyle this area has to offer! Just a short scenic walk to the beach/beach clubs, restaurants, shops in Sea Bright. Small dogs may be considered, no cats.