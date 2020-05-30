All apartments in Rumson
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:41 AM

66 Waterman Avenue

66 Waterman Avenue · (732) 842-8100
Location

66 Waterman Avenue, Rumson, NJ 07760

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2020 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LUXURY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL WITH RIVER VIEWS! Available Sept 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2021. Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home, located in the West Park section of Rumson, overlooking the Shrewsbury River. Open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and dining room connect to the kitchen. Large family room with brick wood burning fireplace. Newer kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with brand new washer/dryer located on the first floor. Access from the family room and kitchen, to the deck make this an ideal home for entertaining guests. Enjoy a unique lifestyle this area has to offer! Just a short scenic walk to the beach/beach clubs, restaurants, shops in Sea Bright. Small dogs may be considered, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Waterman Avenue have any available units?
66 Waterman Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Waterman Avenue have?
Some of 66 Waterman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Waterman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
66 Waterman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Waterman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 Waterman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 66 Waterman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 66 Waterman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 66 Waterman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 66 Waterman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Waterman Avenue have a pool?
No, 66 Waterman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 66 Waterman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 66 Waterman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Waterman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Waterman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Waterman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Waterman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
