143 E COLFAX AVE

This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath. On the 3rd level is the 3rd br with separte AC unit in the wall. The full basement has a new tile floor. There is a fenced yard with a patio. All tenants over 18 must have a current NTN report. THERE ARE NO PETS ALLOWED. The tenants my bring a washer and dryer, they are responsible for having them nstalled . Owner will do the repairs on the house and the lawn maintance.