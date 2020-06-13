All apartments in Roselle Park
Find more places like 143 E COLFAX AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roselle Park, NJ
/
143 E COLFAX AVE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

143 E COLFAX AVE

143 Colfax Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

143 Colfax Avenue East, Roselle Park, NJ 07204
Roselle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a split level home. At the end of the grade level entry is a full bath w/a hook-up for a washer & a multi purpose rm. On the first floor is the living rm and dining L, and EI kitchen. The 2nd level has two large brs and a full bath. On the 3rd level is the 3rd br with separte AC unit in the wall. The full basement has a new tile floor. There is a fenced yard with a patio. All tenants over 18 must have a current NTN report. THERE ARE NO PETS ALLOWED. The tenants my bring a washer and dryer, they are responsible for having them nstalled . Owner will do the repairs on the house and the lawn maintance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 E COLFAX AVE have any available units?
143 E COLFAX AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roselle Park, NJ.
Is 143 E COLFAX AVE currently offering any rent specials?
143 E COLFAX AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 E COLFAX AVE pet-friendly?
No, 143 E COLFAX AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roselle Park.
Does 143 E COLFAX AVE offer parking?
No, 143 E COLFAX AVE does not offer parking.
Does 143 E COLFAX AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 E COLFAX AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 E COLFAX AVE have a pool?
No, 143 E COLFAX AVE does not have a pool.
Does 143 E COLFAX AVE have accessible units?
No, 143 E COLFAX AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 143 E COLFAX AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 E COLFAX AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 E COLFAX AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 E COLFAX AVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJHawthorne, NJGarwood, NJPassaic, NJMorganville, NJWoodland Park, NJPompton Lakes, NJ
Wallington, NJBernardsville, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJFranklin Park, NJPalisades Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College