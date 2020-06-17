All apartments in Robertsville
Find more places like 558 Union Hill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robertsville, NJ
/
558 Union Hill Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

558 Union Hill Road

558 Union Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Robertsville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

558 Union Hill Road, Robertsville, NJ 07726
Robertsville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Brand new full renovation by a designer who worked for some of the top fashion brands in NYC including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger, this elegant split-level colonial with tasteful modern finishes has it all. Brand new open concept kitchen features a stand alone island with sink, quartz countertops, solid wood shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large open living area and separate dining room area. All new bathrooms with marble floors, granite vanity counters. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and extra large luxury bathroom. First floor features fireplace in den/livingroom/media room with full bar perfect for entertaining. New rear deck overlooks a very private 1.5 acre lot with serene woodland views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 558 Union Hill Road have any available units?
558 Union Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robertsville, NJ.
What amenities does 558 Union Hill Road have?
Some of 558 Union Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 558 Union Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
558 Union Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 558 Union Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 558 Union Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 558 Union Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 558 Union Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 558 Union Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 558 Union Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 558 Union Hill Road have a pool?
No, 558 Union Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 558 Union Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 558 Union Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 558 Union Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 558 Union Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 558 Union Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 558 Union Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Robertsville 1 BedroomsRobertsville Apartments with Balcony
Robertsville Apartments with ParkingRobertsville Apartments with Pool
Robertsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College