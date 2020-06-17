558 Union Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

Brand new full renovation by a designer who worked for some of the top fashion brands in NYC including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger, this elegant split-level colonial with tasteful modern finishes has it all. Brand new open concept kitchen features a stand alone island with sink, quartz countertops, solid wood shaker cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Large open living area and separate dining room area. All new bathrooms with marble floors, granite vanity counters. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and extra large luxury bathroom. First floor features fireplace in den/livingroom/media room with full bar perfect for entertaining. New rear deck overlooks a very private 1.5 acre lot with serene woodland views.