Ridgewood, NJ
Winthrop Manor
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 PM

Winthrop Manor

522 North Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Ridgewood
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
Location

522 North Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
The Townhouses within Winthrop Manor provide its residents an enhanced living experience unlike any other. Inspired by townhouse living in NYC, experience all the luxuries of home without any of the maintenance. A beautiful, well maintained property with a lovely courtyard makes you feel right at home. Centrally located on the property, access your home either through your full, two car garage or through the front door in the courtyard. Whether you are coming or going, rain or shine, you are fully sheltered from the seasonal elements with entry via your private garage. Additional Amenities: Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, fireplace, central air (HVAC), private storage in basement and garage, private laundry area with sink. Convenient location along N. Maple Ave. makes local errands to downtown Ridgewood or Ho-Ho-Kus a snap, along with other destinations in and around North Jersey. Close to NYC transportation. Pet friendly (nominal monthly pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Winthrop Manor have any available units?
Winthrop Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ridgewood, NJ.
What amenities does Winthrop Manor have?
Some of Winthrop Manor's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Winthrop Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Winthrop Manor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Winthrop Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Winthrop Manor is pet friendly.
Does Winthrop Manor offer parking?
Yes, Winthrop Manor does offer parking.
Does Winthrop Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Winthrop Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Winthrop Manor have a pool?
No, Winthrop Manor does not have a pool.
Does Winthrop Manor have accessible units?
No, Winthrop Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Winthrop Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Winthrop Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Winthrop Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Winthrop Manor has units with air conditioning.
