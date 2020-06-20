Amenities

The Townhouses within Winthrop Manor provide its residents an enhanced living experience unlike any other. Inspired by townhouse living in NYC, experience all the luxuries of home without any of the maintenance. A beautiful, well maintained property with a lovely courtyard makes you feel right at home. Centrally located on the property, access your home either through your full, two car garage or through the front door in the courtyard. Whether you are coming or going, rain or shine, you are fully sheltered from the seasonal elements with entry via your private garage. Additional Amenities: Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, fireplace, central air (HVAC), private storage in basement and garage, private laundry area with sink. Convenient location along N. Maple Ave. makes local errands to downtown Ridgewood or Ho-Ho-Kus a snap, along with other destinations in and around North Jersey. Close to NYC transportation. Pet friendly (nominal monthly pet fee).