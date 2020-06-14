/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
60 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
263 Franklin Avenue
263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
580 sqft
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgewood
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated May 27 at 06:24pm
Waldwick
4 Units Available
Waldwick Station
41 W Prospect St, Waldwick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
811 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to Route 17, Garden State Parkway and I-287. Units include air conditioners, dishwashers and high ceilings. Community offers package receiving, recycling and fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgewood
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Westwood
3 Units Available
The Madison
99 Madison Ave, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,812
700 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
Westwood
22 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,555
661 sqft
Keep your clothes looking as fresh as the day you bought them by visiting our two onsite laundry facilities. After a drive home from one of the area’s great employers or a day trip to the city, park your car in your reserved parking space.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Westwood
4 Units Available
Coventry Square
20 Charles St, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,673
744 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Fair Lawn
3 Units Available
Radnor Manor
15-60 Pollitt Dr, Fair Lawn, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Next to Fair Lawn's historic Radburn section, Radnor Manor is a quiet, convenient complex just steps away from a commuter train station, and minutes from the Garden State Parkway, Routes 17 and 4.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
329 viviney street
329 Viviney Street, Elmwood Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2-nd floor apt with huge walkincloset - Property Id: 71686 2nd floor apartment in Two family home ,great location,on a quiet street, quiet house, landlord is on the firs floor, lots of on street parking many updates,large
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
97 Market Street 3
97 Market Street, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 297048 One bedroom apartment in downtown Paterson at market Street. Close to city hall, bank, shopping center, bus station, etc. Water and heat is included in the rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
359 Hamilton Ave 211
359 Hamilton Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1000 sqft
Unit 211 Available 07/01/20 Brand New 1 bedroom apartment for rent - Property Id: 285890 NEWLY BUILT APARTMENTS FOR RENT 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS AVAILABLE 1 BEDROOM IS 1650-1750 2 BEDROOM IS 1900 NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AND ONE MONTH FREE MODERN DESIGN WOOD
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westwood
1 Unit Available
110 ELM ST
110 Elm Street, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Clean and beautiful one bedroom for rent on the 1st floor. This unit included one outdoor parking space, garage is extra $100 per month. Heat and hot water included. Tenant responsible for utilities. Close to everything.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
463 PREAKNESS AVE
463 Preakness Avenue, Paterson, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Your Next Potential Paterson apartment! Located in a very residential area, this 1 Bedroom apartment is a great option! This unit provides you with a living room, kitchen, 1 spacious bedroom, and 1 full bath! It offers you 1 car parking for an
Results within 10 miles of Ridgewood
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
River Edge
2 Units Available
New Bridge Crossing
230 Kinderkamack Road, River Edge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,272
701 sqft
Exciting News! New Bridge Crossing is now scheduling appointments for pre-leasing tours and applications.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Leonia
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
543 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
$
Riverside
36 Units Available
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,705
947 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Wood - Ridge
25 Units Available
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,810
751 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Bergenfield
14 Units Available
Avalon Teaneck
1775 Windsor Road, Bergenfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,306
855 sqft
Avalon Teaneck is now leasing studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes convenient to New Jersey Transit.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon Hackensack at Riverside
414 Hackensack Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
905 sqft
This green community's perfect location allows easy access to Manhattan, Riverside Square Mall and Hackensack River Park. Residents can relax in the hot tub, pool or coffee bar. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Maple Valley
4 Units Available
Stony Hill
6A Stony Hill Rd, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,445
812 sqft
Welcome to Stony Hill Apartments for rent in Eatontown, NJ. QUALITY FAMILY LIVING, At Stony Hill Apartments you'll be close to schools, great restaurants, the Monmouth Mall, and New York City trains and buses.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJ
East Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJGlen Ridge, NJ