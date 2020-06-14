105 Apartments for rent in Ridgewood, NJ with hardwood floors
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 38
1 of 12
1 of 9
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 43
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 34
"Within the Jersey City shed, the engine coughs and shakes its head […] Subtly and certainly I feel that Glen Rock welcomes us to her. And silent Ridgewood seems to stir and smile, because she knows the train has brought her children back again." (-Joyce Kilmer, "The Twelve-Forty-Five")
Home to an upscale community in Bergen County, Ridgewood is approximately 30 minutes outside of midtown Manhattan. Close enough to visit New York in under an hour, it's also far enough that you could enjoy a peaceful and quiet suburban life. Ranked 26th in Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" in America, 2011. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ridgewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.